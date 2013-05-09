(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Japan's large securities companies have benefitted from the new government's growth strategy
as well as expansion of monetary easing measures, but the sustainability of performance remains
in question, Fitch Ratings says. Ultimately, top-line profitability is still
susceptible to investor confidence - which may fade if the government's policy
fails to stimulate real and lasting economic growth.
Year-end results show that aggregate net operating revenue for the five largest
securities firms - Nomura Holdings, Daiwa Securities Group, SMBC Nikko
Securities, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Mizuho Securities -
rose by over 22% in the year ended March (FYE13). Over a third was generated in
the last quarter ending March (Q4FYE13) when market conditions turned
favourable. The full-year trading gains were particularly strong, rising by 43%
yoy. Fees and commissions were up more modestly, by 12%.
Prime Minister Abe's new economic policy and the Bank of Japan's additional
monetary easing provided a boost to equity values and trading volume during
Q4FYE13. In Q4FYE13, the Nikkei 225 rose by 19%, and total trading volume on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange was up by nearly 60% compared with the previous quarter.
The securities firms have earned wider spreads on client activities, helped by
the upward momentum and greater volatility.
However, it remains uncertain whether the market will be able to maintain a
long-term positive trend without clear evidence of recovery in the real economy
- and, therefore, corporate earnings. The recent rapid rise in equity prices
could result in greater downside risk, and may dampen investor appetite for
further risk-taking.
A prolonged slump in overseas business prompted Nomura and Daiwa to restructure
their global strategies over the past few years. We believe the timely
reallocation of the sales force as they wind down unpromising business areas
will continue to be critical for enhancing overall operating efficiency.