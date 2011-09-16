(Follows Alerts)

Sept 17 The Japanese government will pursue legislation that will let it sell part of its stake in Japan Tobacco Inc to raise about 500 billion yen ($6.50 billion) for post-earthquake reconstruction efforts, The Nikkei business daily reported.

The sale will cut the government's mandated minimum stake in the company to more than a third. It currently owns 50 percent of the cigarette maker's stock, the paper said.

The government has been mulling the sale of shares in Japan Tobacco as well as Nippon Telegraph and Telephone for some time now.

The potential sale may face opposition from tobacco farmers, and it is not clear whether opposition parties will support the legislation, the business paper said. ($1 = 76.875 Japanese Yen)