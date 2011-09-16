UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
(Follows Alerts)
Sept 17 The Japanese government will pursue legislation that will let it sell part of its stake in Japan Tobacco Inc to raise about 500 billion yen ($6.50 billion) for post-earthquake reconstruction efforts, The Nikkei business daily reported.
The sale will cut the government's mandated minimum stake in the company to more than a third. It currently owns 50 percent of the cigarette maker's stock, the paper said.
The government has been mulling the sale of shares in Japan Tobacco as well as Nippon Telegraph and Telephone for some time now.
The potential sale may face opposition from tobacco farmers, and it is not clear whether opposition parties will support the legislation, the business paper said. ($1 = 76.875 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.