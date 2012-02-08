(Corrects to insert dropped word "not" in first paragraph)

TOKYO Feb 8 Japan Tobacco (JT), the world's third-largest cigarette maker, said it does not expect its operating profit in the next financial year to be less than the 365 billion yen ($4.8 billion) forecast for the current year ending in March.

Company president Hiroshi Kimura made the remarks to Reuters in an interview. ($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)