UPDATE 2-Unilever spurred into speedy value review by Kraft bid
* Follows rejection of $143 bln Kraft takeover bid (Adds detail from statements, banker quote, investor quote, background, adds bullet points, updates shares)
(Corrects to insert dropped word "not" in first paragraph)
TOKYO Feb 8 Japan Tobacco (JT), the world's third-largest cigarette maker, said it does not expect its operating profit in the next financial year to be less than the 365 billion yen ($4.8 billion) forecast for the current year ending in March.
Company president Hiroshi Kimura made the remarks to Reuters in an interview. ($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Follows rejection of $143 bln Kraft takeover bid (Adds detail from statements, banker quote, investor quote, background, adds bullet points, updates shares)
Feb 22 CVS Health Corp said its pharmacy chain had removed artificial trans fats, which have been linked to rising rates of heart diseases, from its store-branded food products well ahead of a June 2018 federal deadline.
GENEVA/BEIJING, Feb 22 China is working to assess the prevalence of a new strain of H7N9 bird flu, state radio reported on Wednesday, after global health authorities said the strain had evolved into a more severe form in birds.