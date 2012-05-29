TOKYO May 29 Japan Petroleum Exploration Co
(Japex) said its consortium has started commercial
production from Indonesia's Terang gas field in Kangean of East
Java on May 26.
The production is set to reach a peak of 300 million
standard cubic feet of gas a day (50,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day) next month, a company spokesman said. The
production was delayed from its original launch date of March.
All gas output will be used for Indonesia's domestic
consumption, the spokesman added.
PT Energi Mega Persada, an oil and gas firm
controlled by Indonesia's Bakrie group, has a 50 percent stake
in the project, while Japex and Mitsubishi Corp have 25
percent each.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)