UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
SINGAPORE Aug 15 Shares in food producer Japfa Ltd began trading on the Singapore Exchange at S$0.84 on Friday, up 5 percent from their initial public offering price of S$0.80.
Japfa runs meat processing, aquaculture and animal feed manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Myanmar and India. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
SAO PAULO, March 12 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA plans to sell a majority stake in two units and list them in São Paulo and New York in coming months, a move that could help Brazil's No. 3 power utility reduce debt and curb state interference, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Sunday.
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.