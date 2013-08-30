LONDON Aug 30 The U.S. investment firm behind a surprise open offer to buy up to 4 billion euros of Greek government bonds has extended the offer period for a third time.

Japonica Partners, not known for an interest in trading government bonds before its offer was first made public in June, said in a statement that Greek bondholders now have until Sept. 30 to sell their bonds. It previously extended its offer at the start of the month.

Japonica also said that it was reducing the number of different series of bonds it was offering to buy to six from 11.

"After September 30 we will begin to allocate our funds elsewhere," said a Japonica spokesman. "We are the last chance for large block holder to get liquidity for the foreseeable future."