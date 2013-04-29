Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, April 29 Jarden Corp : * Cash offer for sprue aegis plc * Offer will comprise 90 pence in cash for each Sprue Aegis Share valuing the whole of Sprue Aegis' existing issued share capital at approximately £34.8 million
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.