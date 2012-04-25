(Adds forecast, background)
April 25 Consumer products maker Jarden Corp
raised its 2012 earnings guidance, helped by the
introduction of higher-priced products that would boost its
margins.
The company, which supplies products to retailers like
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp and Bed, Bath
and Beyond, raised its full-year adjusted earnings
guidance to $4.04 to $4.14 per share from its previous forecast
of $3.65 to $3.78 per share.
Analysts, on average expect the company to post earnings of
$4.07 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Gross margins should continue to benefit from the
introduction of innovative new products, which command higher
price points," Chief Financial Officer Ian Ashken said on a
conference call.
The company said it continues to execute its long-term goal
of expanding gross margins by about 50 basis points per annum.
It reported a 52 basis points increase in first-quarter gross
margins to 28.1 percent from 27.5 percent Last year.
"As the economy is showing more signs of improvement,
retailers are more comfortable maintaining stocked shelves," a
company executive said on the call, adding that this was
reflected in the pace of orders.
The company recently introduced several new products across
all its business segments, including toddler feeding products
and smaller, more powerful LED flashlights.
Jarden's first-quarter adjusted earnings came in at 47
cents, ahead of analysts' estimates of 39 cents.
Jarden, which has now beaten analysts' profit estimates for
the 13th quarter in a row, attributed the strong performance of
the quarter to higher demand for its branded consumer products
like plastic cutlery, matches and lighters.
Sales rose 1 percent to $1.5 billion.
Shares of the Rye, New York-based company, which owns brands
such as Mr. Coffee, Crock-Pot and K2, closed at $40.40 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)