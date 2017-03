Oct 20 The U.S. unit of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said it appointed Ihab Loubieh as vice president of JLT Specialty USA's construction practice.

JLT provides insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services.

Loubieh, who will be based in JLT's San Francisco office, will focus mainly on developing surety solutions for clients and prospects in the construction and commercial sectors. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)