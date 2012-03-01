* Dividend rises 7 percent to 24 pence
* Profits up 13 percent, JLT expects more progress in 2012
LONDON, March 1 Insurance broker Jardine
Lloyd Thompson (JLT) reported a 13 percent rise in
annual profits on Thursday and was confident of further progress
in 2012.
JLT said underlying pretax profits for the year ending Dec.
31 rose to 147.6 million pounds ($235.78 million), with turnover
up 10 percent to 818.8 million pounds.
Growth in JLT's Asian, Latin American and Australian
divisions offset lower sales in Europe and Canada.
According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, the mean pretax
profit forecast stood at 147 million pounds.
The company also raised its dividend by 7 percent to 24
pence.
"Our strategy, built around growing our areas of specialty,
strengthening our international footprint and driving
efficiency, provides us with confidence that we will continue to
make financial progress in 2012," Chief Executive Dominic Burke
said in a statement.
Last year, conglomerate Jardine Matheson
raised its stake in JLT to around 40.35 percent after buying up
an extra 10 percent in the company.
JLT shares slipped 1.6 percent to
690.50 pence in early morning trade, giving
the company a market capitalisation of around 1.5 billion
pounds.
Numis Securities kept an "add" rating on the stock,
while JP Morgan Cazenove kept an "overweight" recommendation on
JLT.
"The business is performing well and is able to
maintain a much higher organic growth level than peers," JP
Morgan Cazenove said in a research note.
($1 = 0.6260 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)