UPDATE 1-UK food inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel

(Adds detail, background) LONDON, March 7 British food inflation has doubled since last month, with the price of staples including butter, tea, lamb and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday, adding to evidence that the impact of last year's Brexit vote is pushing up shoppers' bills. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said grocery inflation was 1.4 percent for the 12 weeks to Feb. 26, up from 0.7 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 29. Food prices have been risin