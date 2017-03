Dec 19 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC : * JLT subsidiary resolves matter with FCA * Accepted decision by FCA to issue it with a final notice and fine of £1.8M * FCA has confirmed that it has found no evidence to suggest that JLTSL permitted any illicit payment * FCA recognised JLTSL made significant efforts in relevant period to improve systems and controls framework * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here