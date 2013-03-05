UPDATE 3-Deutsche Telekom core profit growth to halve as U.S. motor slows
* Shares down 1.6 percent (Adds details on US, investments, T-Systems, competitors)
LONDON, March 5 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC : * Auto alert - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC final dividend 15.9
pence per share * Auto alert - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC total dividend 25.5
pence per share * Underlying PBT increased by 10% to £161.7M * Reported PBT up 17% to £156.8M * Annualised savings of £12M in 2014 * Confidence in our ability to deliver year-on-year financial progress''. * Total revenue increased t8 percent to £880.1 million at constant exchange
rates * Insurance rating environment remains generally weak
* Shares down 1.6 percent (Adds details on US, investments, T-Systems, competitors)
BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom is keen for its T-Mobile US subsidiary to take part in a consolidation of the U.S. mobile market and is open to being either a buyer or a seller, its chief executive said on Thursday.
* Shares fall 2.1 pct, lag FTSE 100 index (Adds CEO comment, share price reaction, analyst comment)