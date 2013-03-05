* Eyes 12 mln stg cost cuts by 2014

* One-off expenses from reorganisation are 18 mln stg

* 2012 pretax profit 156.8 mln stg, up 17 percent

LONDON, March 5 British insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson has launched an overhaul of its business aimed at taking out 12 million pounds ($18.1 million) of costs by 2014, it said on Tuesday.

JLT, which negotiates insurance cover on behalf of corporate clients worldwide, will absorb 18 million pounds of one-off expenses from the reorganisation, including 12 million this year, it said.

The broker also said its 2012 pretax profit rose 17 percent to 156.8 million pounds as strong growth from its Latin American and Asian divisions offset a previously-flagged drop in earnings at is reinsurance broking unit.

JLT said it remained "very positive" about prospects for the reinsurance division, where 2012 trading profit fell by a third to 7.4 million pounds as higher insurance prices encouraged insurers to pass on less risk than in 2011.

The company is paying a total dividend of 25.5 pence, an increase of 6.3 percent.

JLT shares closed at 808.5 pence on Monday, valuing the company at about 1.8 billion pounds. The stock has risen 17 percent in the past year, broadly in line with the FTSE 250 share index.