Nov 4 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
* Performance for period from 1st July to 3rd November 2014
has been broadly in line with our expectations
* Good levels of overall organic revenue growth consistent
with rate delivered during first six months of year
* Impact of strength of sterling in Q3 of 2014 was not as
material as that experienced in first half, currency movements
will nonetheless impact year-on-year results
* Decline in insurance, reinsurance rating environment,
which continued into Q3.remain cautious about outlook for
underlying business for full year
