LONDON, Sept 15 Business conglomerate Jardine Matheson has agreed to buy a further 10 percent in insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson , in a deal which the companies said would give Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) more financial firepower and improve shareholder returns for Jardine Matheson.

Jardine Matheson said it would spend some 166.27 million pounds ($261.7 million) on buying the extra stake in JLT, which would bring its shareholding in the insurance broker up to 40.35 percent. It is offering 765 pence per share to acquire the new JLT stake.

"We believe that the partial offer reinforces Jardine Matheson's long term commitment whilst preserving JLT's independence and presenting shareholders with an opportunity to realise part of their investment at an attractive premium and to retain a substantial ongoing interest in the future of JLT," Jardine Lloyd Thompson Chairman Geoffrey Howe said in a statement.

($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)