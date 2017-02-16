DUBAI Feb 16 The board of Saudi Arabia's Jarir Marketing recommended a cash dividend of 2.15 riyals ($0.5735) per share for the fourth quarter, the retailer said in a bourse statement Thursday.

The figure is higher than the 1.95 riyals per share dividend for the same period of 2015.

Jarir reported a 3.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit last month. ($1 = 3.7492 riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)