DUBAI, July 16 Saudi Arabian retailer Jarir Marketing said in a bourse filing on Wednesday that its board was recommending a cash dividend of 1.20 riyals per share for the second quarter of 2014.

That is lower than the 1.70 riyals per share which the firm paid for the corresponding period of 2013.

Last week, Jarir posted a 7.1 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on back of higher sales. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)