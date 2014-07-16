UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, July 16 Saudi Arabian retailer Jarir Marketing said in a bourse filing on Wednesday that its board was recommending a cash dividend of 1.20 riyals per share for the second quarter of 2014.
That is lower than the 1.70 riyals per share which the firm paid for the corresponding period of 2013.
Last week, Jarir posted a 7.1 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on back of higher sales. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources