DUBAI, July 15 Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia's second-largest retailer, reported a 14.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates.

The company made a net profit of 154.9 million riyals ($41.30 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 135.2 million riyals a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, a quarterly net profit of 158.7 million riyals.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem, editing by Louise Heavens)