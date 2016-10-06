DUBAI Oct 6 Jarir Marketing, one of Saudi Arabia's largest retailers by market value, posted flat third-quarter net profit on Thursday, and noted a drop in its non-operating expenses.

It made a net profit of 220 million riyals ($58.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from 218.5 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement. ($1 = 3.7509 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)