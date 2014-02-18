JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd : * Says increasing scale, with order intake and revenue in excess of R1 billion * Anticipates the ongoing restructuring costs incurred to date will only continue until end of H2 * Says H1 EPS was down 51 pct to 4,9 cents per share (December 2012: 10,1 cents per share) * Says H1 headline earnings and headline earnings per share increased by 6 pct to R7,5 million