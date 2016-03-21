BANGKOK, March 21 Thailand's Jasmine International Pcl has failed to meet a deadline on Monday to make the initial payment on a $2.1 billion bid for a 4G spectrum licence it won in an auction in December, the country's telecoms regulator said.

Jasmine's wholly-owned unit Jas Mobile Broadband Co won the licence at 75.65 billion baht ($2.1 billion), nearly six times higher than what the regulator said is the value of the spectrum.

The company was required to make the first payment of 8 billion baht ($229.36 million) and place bank guarantees for the rest by 4:30 p.m. (0930 GMT), the regulator said.

