BANGKOK Feb 4 Thai telecoms group Jasmine International PCL has priced the IPO of its broadband Internet fund at 10.00 baht per unit, potentially raising 36.7 billion baht ($1.13 billion) this week, IFR said on Wednesday.

The IPO price is at the low end of its indicative price range of 10.00 to 10.50 baht, according to two sources associated with the deal.

Bualuang Securities, lead manager for the IPO, declined to comment.

Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund is offering 5.5 billion units. The fund has a target size of up to 58 billion baht ($1.8 billion) and Jasmine will hold one-third of it. ($1 = 32.5800 Thai Baht) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)