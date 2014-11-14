Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK Nov 14 Thai telecoms group Jasmine International PCL said on Friday it planned to raise up to 65 billion baht ($1.98 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO) of an infrastructure fund.
The company will transfer its fibre optic cable assets to Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure fund, and use the proceeds of the IPO to expand its broadband business, it said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Jasmine planned to invest about 10 billion baht during 2015-2017 to expand its high speed Internet networks, it said.
($1 = 32.8200 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)