(Adds company comments, context)

BANGKOK Nov 14 Thai telecoms group Jasmine International PCL said on Friday it planned to raise up to 65 billion baht ($1.98 billion) through the initial public offering (IPO) of an infrastructure fund in what could be Thailand's biggest IPO this year.

Thai IPOs made a strong recovery in the second half of the year after the military took over the government in May, ending months of political unrest and reviving market sentiment.

The Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund will be similar to a $1.8 billion fund launched in December 2013 by True Corp, Thailand's largest full-service telecoms firm.

The listing, advised by Bualuan Securities, a brokerage arm of Bangkok Bank, is pending approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Jasmine said in a statement. It gave no timeframe for the IPO.

Jasmine will transfer its fibre optic cable assets to the fund and use the proceeds of the IPO to expand its broadband business, according to a filing to the SEC.

Jasmine plans to invest about 10 billion baht in 2015-2017 to expand its high speed Internet networks and aims to have 2 million broadband subscribers in 2015, according to the filing.

Jasmine is an integrated telecoms service provider with its broadband business accounting for 90 percent of revenue.

Thailand has around 5 million households connected to the Internet via broadband networks. True is the market leader with 2 million broadband users. Jasmine unit has around 1.4 million subscribers.

The listing has been delayed since late last year due to legal issues and the domestic political unrest.

Last week, the company ended a legal dispute over asset ownership of a broadband Internet provider Triple T.

($1 = 32.8200 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ryan Woo)