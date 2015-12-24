BANGKOK Dec 24 Thai Jasmine International Pcl's mobile broadband unit has received financial support from domestic banks, including Bangkok Bank Pcl, for investments in its fourth-generation (4G) network, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company expects to have two million subscribers during the first year of 4G services, Pete Bodharamik said in a statement. (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)