BANGKOK, Sept 16 Thai telecoms group Jasmine International Pcl said on Tuesday the size of its planned infrastructure fund may be cut to 55 billion baht ($1.70 billion) after it changed assets to be transferred to the offering.

Jasmine said in a statement it would transfer more fibre optic cables to the fund and would not use broadband network assets which are subject to a legal dispute with rival TT&T Pcl .

Jasmine had earlier planned to raise up to 70 billion baht in an initial public offering subject to regulator approval. ($1= 32.2600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)