Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK, Sept 16 Thai telecoms group Jasmine International Pcl said on Tuesday the size of its planned infrastructure fund may be cut to 55 billion baht ($1.70 billion) after it changed assets to be transferred to the offering.
Jasmine said in a statement it would transfer more fibre optic cables to the fund and would not use broadband network assets which are subject to a legal dispute with rival TT&T Pcl .
Jasmine had earlier planned to raise up to 70 billion baht in an initial public offering subject to regulator approval. ($1= 32.2600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)