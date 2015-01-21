BANGKOK Jan 21 Thai telecoms group Jasmine International PCL said on Wednesday it had received regulatory approval for an initial public offering (IPO) of its broadband Internet infrastructure fund.

The fund is expected to worth up to 58 billion baht ($1.78 billion), with Jasmine holding 33.33 percent in the first three years, it said in a statement.

Bualuang Securities is a financial adviser for the listing. ($1 = 32.6500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)