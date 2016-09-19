BANGKOK, Sept 19 Thailand's Jasmine International PCL on Monday said its chief executive and biggest shareholder, Pete Bodharamik, has secured up to 42.5 billion baht ($1.22 billion) in credit to buy all shares he does not already own in the telecoms company.

The CEO owns 31.07 percent of Jasmine. He has offered to buy 4.09 billion shares including treasury stock for 7.25 baht each, and 2.73 billion warrants at 3.68 baht each, the firm said in a statement.

Jasmine requested trading of its shares be suspended on Monday pending an announcement, and said in a separate statement it had no intention of delisting. The stock closed at 6.65 baht on Friday. Trading will resume at 1145 local time (0445 GMT).

Siam Commercial Bank PCL will finance the CEO and manage the tender offer scheduled for Sept. 29 to Nov. 3, Jasmine said.

Pete Bodharamik is Thailand's 44th richest person with assets of $515 million, according to Forbes magazine.

In March, Jasmine forfeited a licence to provide fourth-generation (4G) network services after missing the deadline for an initial payment of the $2.1 billion fee. ($1 = 34.8400 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)