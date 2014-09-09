BANGKOK, Sept 9 Shares in Thai telecom firm Jasmine International Pcl closed at a six-week high on Tuesday after a court decided in its favour in an ongoing legal battle with rival TT&T over the ownership of a broadband internet provider.

Jasmine shares closed 8.2 percent higher after rising more than 10 percent during the session. The main index ended 0.1 percent lower.

Analysts said investors were heartened by a court decision to dismiss a request by TT&T aimed at stopping Jasmine from including the assets of broadband provider Triple T in an up to $2.2 billion infrastructure fund that Jasmine plans to set up.

The judge said he had dismissed TT&T's request because the plan for the fund was pending regulatory approval.

A TT&T spokesman declined to comment on the court decision and Jasmine officials were not immediately available to comment.

"The court's ruling to dismiss the request will help the infrastructure fund move ahead because most of the assets to be transferred will come from Triple T," said Mintra Ratayapas, an analyst with KK Trade Securities.

TT&T and Jasmine's subsidiary, Acumen, own internet provider Triple T. In June, TT&T took Acumen to court, saying it had contravened an agreement to sell it a stake in Triple T.

Acumen says the agreement is invalid. The case is still being reviewed by the court. ($1 = 32.1 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)