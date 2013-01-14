BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Jan 14 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd said Chairman Baofang Jin, who previously served as the company's chief executive from August 2009 to January 2010, will return to the role starting next week.
Jin will replace Peng Fang, whose three-year term as CEO will end on January 20, 2013.
Jin has been JA Solar's chairman since May 2005 and executive chairman of the board since July 2009.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.