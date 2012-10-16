Oct 16 Debt-laden JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd
said it received a warning from the Nasdaq that it
could be delisted, making it the second solar company in less
than a month to be put on notice by an exchange for failing to
meet minimum share-price requirements.
The Chinese solar equipment maker failed to meet the
exchange's criteria for continued listing as the average closing
price of its American Depositary Shares was less than $1.00 over
the preceding 30 trading days as of Oct. 11, JA Solar said.
Top solar panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
received a similar notice last month from the New York Stock
Exchange.
JA Solar said it had until April 9 next year to address the
stock price issue.
The company, like its rivals, has been battling anti-dumping
allegations in the United States and Europe, and a steep drop in
solar panel prices.
JA Solar shares closed at 80 cents on Monday.