March 25 China-based solar equipment maker JA Solar Holdings Co reported a seventh straight quarterly loss as prices for panels that convert sunlight into electricity remained low.

Net loss widened to $102.4 million, or $2.65 per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the fourth quarter from $68.3 million, or $0.39 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 13 percent to $268.1 million.