BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 EPS $0.11
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
March 25 China-based solar equipment maker JA Solar Holdings Co reported a seventh straight quarterly loss as prices for panels that convert sunlight into electricity remained low.
Net loss widened to $102.4 million, or $2.65 per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the fourth quarter from $68.3 million, or $0.39 per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 13 percent to $268.1 million.
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference