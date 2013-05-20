UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
May 20 Solar products maker JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd reported another quarterly loss as lower prices for panels that convert sunlight into electricity hurt the Chinese company's chances of profitability for the eighth time in a row.
Operating loss narrowed to $13.7 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $25.6 million a year earlier.
The net loss narrowed to 85 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $1.03 per ADS a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4.7 percent to $270 million.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.