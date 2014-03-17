BRIEF-Reading International Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Reading International reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results
March 17 China's JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd swung to a quarterly profit, underlining a steady recovery in the sector as Japan subsidizes power and China boosts installation of solar projects.
The company posted a net profit of $23 million, or 32 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $102.4 million, or $2.65 per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $357.3 million.
* Corvus Pharma - to postpone its research and development day scheduled for March 14 due to anticipated severe winter snowstorm forecasted to hit New York tri-state area
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion).