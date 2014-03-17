March 17 China's JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd swung to a quarterly profit, underlining a steady recovery in the sector as Japan subsidizes power and China boosts installation of solar projects.

The company posted a net profit of $23 million, or 32 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $102.4 million, or $2.65 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 33 percent to $357.3 million.