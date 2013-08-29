* Sees 3rd-quarter shipment of 450 MW to 470 MW
* 2nd-quarter shipments 463.7 MW
* 2nd-quarter net loss $0.58 per ADS vs $1.91 per ADS
* Shares fall 7 pct
By Kanika Sikka and Garima Goel
Aug 29 China-based JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd's
muted forecast provided little hope of ending its
string of losses as a large chunk of its sales still come from
low-margin solar cells.
JA Solar's shares fell as much as 7 percent on Thursday
after the company forecast nearly flat shipments for the third
quarter, failing to meet lofty expectations set by its rivals.
Unlike rivals, JA Solar is heavily dependant on making solar
cells. Cells accounted for about 45 percent of the company's
total second quarter shipments of 463.7 megawatt (MW).
Cells, which are strung together to make solar panels, fetch
low prices and demand has weakened as most solar firms are
producing them in-house to reduce costs. Panels, on the other
hand, are more profitable.
"JA Solar's business includes the outsourcing of solar
cells, which is further down the supply chain and remains an
unprofitable arena," said S&P Capital IQ analyst Angelo Zino,
who has a "buy" rating on the stock.
Several Chinese solar companies have said that selling
prices for panels are beginning to stabilize, after having
plummeted more than 60 percent in the past two years.
Growing demand for solar panels, particularly in Japan, has
brightened prospects for these companies.
JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd swung to a profit after
seven quarters of loss in the second quarter. Canadian Solar
expects to post a full-year profit, while Trina Solar
Ltd also aims to turn profitable this year.
Chinese solar producers, including JA Solar, also benefited
in the second quarter as they sold more in Europe ahead of
restrictions on Chinese exports, but sales have eased in the
current quarter.
Analysts said the company's shipment outlook was nearly flat
primarily due to reduced demand from Europe, which is aiming to
cap Chinese imports of solar products at 7 gigawatt per year.
"We're not going to be seeing any notable profitability
improvement in the second half (at JA Solar)," said Arete
Research analyst Jim Fontanelli.
The company is not expected to turn profitable at least
until the end of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
data.
FLAT SHIPMENTS
JA Solar said it expects to ship 450 megawatt (MW) to 470 MW
of solar products in the third quarter. Shipments rose 11
percent to 463.7 MW in the second quarter, primarily on Japanese
demand.
Gross margin rose to 8.1 percent, from 4.8 percent. However
its costs rose about 18 percent in the quarter, compared with a
22 percent fall at JinkoSolar.
"It does not look like we are going to see any kind of gross
margin improvements (at JA Solar) in the third quarter," said
Fontanelli.
The company's net loss narrowed to $21.6 million, or 58
cents per American depositary share (ADS) in the second quarter,
from $72.1 million, or $1.91 per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 12 percent to $258.1 million.
JA Solar is also looking to expand in the business of
building solar power plants to make up for market share losses
in Europe, traditionally its largest market.
Analysts, however, are skeptical of the strategy as most of
the company's project development is in China, where prices for
solar products are among the lowest in the world.
Shares were trading down 5 percent at $7.54 on the Nasdaq.