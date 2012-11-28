Nov 28 Chinese solar equipment maker JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd reported a sixth straight quarterly loss due to a sharp fall in panel prices.

Net loss for the third quarter was $59.1 million, or 30 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS).

Revenue fell 32 percent to $260.9 million.

The company reported a loss of $58.9 million, or 36 cents per ADS, for the same quarter last year.