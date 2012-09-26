Sept 26 China-based JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd
, a solar equipment maker, signed agreements with two
state-owned power producers to supply up to 160 megawatt (MW)
of solar panels.
The company will ship 90 MW of solar modules to China Power
Investment Corp and 70 MW to China Guangdong Nuclear Solar
Energy Development Co Ltd.
Chinese solar companies are increasingly turning to their
home market, which is expected to scale up to 21 gigawatt by
2015, as they battle anti-dumping tariffs in the United States.
Europe, their biggest market, could also impose import duties.
Rival Jinko Solar Holding Co Ltd also said it would
supply 40 MW of solar modules to China Power International New
Energy Holding Ltd.
JA Solar shares, which closed at $0.85 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday, were set to open up 3 percent.
Jinko Solar's stock closed at $3.96 on the New York Stock
Exchange.