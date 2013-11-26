BRIEF-Coty appoints Laurent Kleitman as president Coty consumer beauty
Nov 26 China's JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd posted a narrower quarterly loss as solar panel prices stabilized after a four-year decline.
The net loss narrowed to $37.1 million, or $1.11 per American depositary share (ADS), in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $59.1 million, or $1.56 per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $287.3 million.
COPENHAGEN, March 7 A Danish consumer watchdog has reported Alphabet Inc's Google to the Danish Data Protection Agency for potentially breaking privacy laws by not capping the amount of time personal data is stored on Google's servers, the watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched a patent-infringement investigation into imports of certain hybrid electric vehicles and parts by Ford Motor Co.