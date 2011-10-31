BELGRADE Oct 31 Latvian group Baltic Aviation Systems will be the sole bidder for troubled JAT Airways, Serbia's infrastructure ministry said.

"The Latvian company has purchased transaction papers ... and we are now awaiting their offer," it said on Monday.

Serbia has previously failed to sell a majority stake in JAT to Turkish Airlines . A first tender for the sale of a 51 percent stake in JAT, priced at 51 million euros ($72 million), failed in 2008.

On Sept. 30, Serbia extended the deadline for the current tender by a month to allow potential investors to make offers. [ID: nL5E7KU27P]

BAS is a shareholder in Latvia's troubled Air Baltic flag carrier, with a 47.2 percent stake.

Under the terms of the current tender offer, companies with investment in airlines of at least 5 percent, had to show a consolidated balance sheet of more than 200 million euros and the transit of more than 1.5 million passengers in 2010.

JAT Airways, which made a 2009 loss of 16.5 million euros and has a fleet of 15 aircraft, has borrowed 51.5 million from the government to renew its fleet and prepare for a new partnership.

According to the Association of European Airlines, JAT Airways had a January-August passenger load factor of 68.5 percent, up 8.7 percentage points. It carried 781,400 passengers in the period, up 18.4 percent. ($1 = 0.705 euro) (Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic)