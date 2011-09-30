BELGRADE, Sept 30 Serbia has extended the
deadline for bids for its troubled JAT Airways flag carrier by a
month to allow potential investors to make offers.
"The extension until October 31 was made after interested
parties sought additional time to better prepare their offers,"
the Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry did not elaborate, but Milivoje Mihajlovic, a
government spokesman, said several international companies had
expressed interest in purchasing JAT Airways.
Serbia had hoped to sell a majority stake in the
socialist-era giant to Turkish Airlines but no
agreement was reached. A first tender for the sale of a 51
percent stake in JAT, priced at 51 million euros ($73 million),
failed in 2008.
Under the terms of the current tender offer, eligible
investors, mainly airlines and financial backers with investment
in airlines of at least 5 percent, must show a consolidated
balance sheet of more than 200 million euros and the transit of
more than 1.5 million passengers in 2010.
Last year, JAT Airways announced a 16.5 million euro loss
for 2009 and borrowed 51.5 million from the government to renew
its fleet and prepare for a potential partnership with Turkish
Airlines.
JAT operates a fleet of 15 aircraft.
