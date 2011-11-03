BELGRADE Nov 3 The Serbian government will restructure JAT Airways if it fails to sell the troubled company to a Latvia-based investor, a official said on Thursday.

Earlier this week the government in Belgrade said Baltic Aviation Systems (BAS), a minority shareholder of troubled Air Baltic, would be the sole bidder for JAT Airways.

"Our position is that JAT should be restructured and reformed with a strategic partner or without it," Milutin Mrkonjic, Serbia's infrastructure minister, told reporters at a business forum in Belgrade.

Serbia previously failed to sell a majority stake in JAT to Turkish Airlines . A first tender for the sale of a 51 percent stake in JAT, priced at 51 million euros ($70.3 million), failed in 2008.

On Sept. 30, Serbia extended the deadline for the current tender by a month to allow potential investors to make offers.

"By December we should enter final talks with the Latvian partner and we will know by then ... and if that fails we will form a new debt-free air carrier with JAT's profit-making resources," Mrkonjic said.

Under the terms of the current tender offer, companies with investments in airlines of at least 5 percent had to show they had a consolidated balance sheet of more than 200 million euros and had carried more than 1.5 million passengers in 2010.

JAT, which made a 2009 loss of 16.5 million euros and has a fleet of 15 aircraft, has borrowed 51.5 million from the government to renew its fleet and prepare for a new partnership. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by David Holmes)