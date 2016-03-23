* Javelin aims to trade 7-8 mln tonnes of coal in 2016
* Interested in acquiring U.S. power generation assets
* Plans to start trading physical iron ore
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, March 23 New commodities trading company
Javelin Global Commodities is aiming to ramp up its coal trading
activities to grab market share vacated by retreating banks and
utilities.
Javelin hopes to boost its coal trading volumes to between
seven and eight million tonnes in 2016, from the three million
tonnes traded in the company's first six months of operation,
chief executive Peter Bradley said in an interview with Reuters.
By comparison, commodity trader Trafigura traded
35 million tonnes in the twelve months to Sept. 30, while the
world's largest independent energy trader Vitol had
contracted coal sales of 20 million tonnes in 2015.
London-based Javelin launched in June and is 34 percent
owned by U.S. coal miner Murray Energy, 28 percent owned by
German utility E.ON and 38 percent owned by its
principal traders, some of whom were previously at Goldman
Sachs.
Javelin's owners have been instrumental in the firm's rapid
progress, Bradley said.
"Murray Energy gives us the market access to clients that
typically would take a while to get in the coal space and then
E.On gives us the tools to execute against customer requirements
because they have the balance sheet and provide us the credit
lines to be able to trade and manage customer positions."
Privately-held Murray Energy, the largest underground coal
miner in the United States, markets its coal globally via
Javelin.
Bradley, previously head of bulk commodity trading at
Goldman Sachs, said Javelin was also looking to expand into
physical iron ore trading, as well as U.S. coal or gas power
generation assets and logistics such as ports.
"The coal generation industry globally is going to be a
tough business which creates opportunities because there's a
real desire and need to change - it's change or die," said
Bradley.
"We've got a natural angle to be active in the U.S. power
market because of the work we're doing with Murray but it would
be more around a structured trade for Murray if they were
selling coal linked to power or gas, or for us to make an
investment in a power station."
The coal mining industry has been under pressure from
several years of falling prices, while coal power generators
have suffered from shrinking margins and increasingly strict
environmental regulations in some parts of the world.
U.S. power companies are expected to retire or convert
almost 11,000 megawatts of coal-fired plants in 2016 as cheap
natural gas from record shale production has kept power prices
low, making it uneconomic to upgrade older plants to meet
federal and state environmental rules.
Bradley forecast gas prices would remain low for the next
two to four years, as a result of the boom in liquefied natural
gas (LNG) supply, while he expected European coal prices would
bottom in 2016.
"European API2 coal could go down more from these levels,
but longer term if you take enough production out of Indonesia
and we're going to see another reduction of Indonesian exports
this year, you need to suck more coal from the Atlantic and I
think that's what's going to produce a floor around coal prices,
so I think they'll bottom this year," Bradley said.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)