MEXICO CITY Dec 14 Mexican homebuilder Javer
postponed its initial public offering planned for Monday due to
market conditions, the firm said in a statement.
The announcement came after Mexican markets were pummeled by
a slump in global oil prices and an impending rate decision by
the U.S. Federal Reserve, sending the peso to a nadir and
the benchmark IPC stock index to its lowest in nearly four
months.
The IPO "will be relaunched once market conditions permit,"
Javer said.
The firm, one of Mexico's biggest home builders, said in a
prospectus filed last week that it hoped to raise up to 2.3
billion pesos ($133 million) through an IPO, including an
over-allotment options, lower than its initial projections in
March.
($1 = 17.3345 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)