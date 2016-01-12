MEXICO CITY Jan 11 Mexican homebuilder Javer will launch its previously postponed initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday at a price of between 20 and 22 pesos, the company said in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange on Monday.

Javer hopes to raise up to 2.252 billion pesos ($126 million), the company said, after it postponed a December offer due to market conditions.

($1 = 17.8910 pesos) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)