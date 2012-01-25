SINGAPORE Jan 26 Singapore shipping firm
Jaya Holdings Ltd said Dutch shipbuilder IHC Merwede
had expressed interest to acquire some of its assets, but no
agreement had been reached yet.
Jaya's statement was in response to reports that it could be
acquired by IHC Merwede.
"The company will provide shareholders with updates if and
when such definitive agreements are entered into," Jaya said
late on Wednesday.
Jaya's shares rose 13.4 percent on Wednesday to a five-month
high, following a CIMB Research report which highlighted the
company as an attractive acquisition target.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)