CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
SINGAPORE, July 2 Shares of Singapore's Jaya Holdings Ltd soared as much as 23 percent in high turnover on Wednesday, after they went ex-dividend.
Jaya announced last week it would pay S$0.16 per share on or about July 14, and the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders' entitlement to the cash distribution would be July 4.
Earlier in the year, Australia-based Mermaid Marine agreed to buy all subsidiaries of Jaya, a Singapore-based service provider to offshore oil and gas activities, for S$625 million. Jaya said at the time it intended to distribute a significant portion of the amount to shareholders by way of a cash dividend.
Jaya traded as high as S$0.043, a level unseen in more than six years, with volume exceeding 26 times of its 90-day daily turnover. It was the most traded stock on the Singapore Exchange. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
* Indexes up: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by technology stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year and said its path to tightening policy would be gradual.