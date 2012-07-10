KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysia's Jaya Tiasa
Holdings Bhd, a palm oil plantations and timber
company, is selling up to 42 million new shares worth around 330
million ringgit ($103.50 million), according to a source
familiar with the deal.
The shares are being priced at a range between 7.70 and 8.20
ringgit per share, the source said, representing a 9.1 percent
to 14.6 percent discount to the closing price of 9.02 ringgit on
Tuesday.
The proceeds raised from the placement are meant for the
repayment of bank borrowings, palm oil mills construction,
working capital and acquisitions, according to the source.
Tiong Hiew King, Malaysia's 9th richest man according to
Forbes, controls the Borneo-based plantation firm. Officials at
the firm were not immediately available for comment.
Tapped rubber as a teenager, Tiong also owns Media Chinese
International Ltd, which publishes more than 30
magazines and newspapers in North America, Southeast Asia and
China. CIMB is the bookrunner on the deal, the source
said.
($ = 3.1885 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Stuart Grudgings)