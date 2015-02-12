Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Cipla Ltd
* Says agrees to buy 60 percent stake in Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd for 960 million rupees ($15.44 million) in cash
* Cipla says expects to close deal with Jay Precision by end of this financial year
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.