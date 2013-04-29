MADRID, April 29 Spanish broadband specialist Jazztel reported a 3 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of 2013 to 12.1 million euros ($15.8 million), boosted by new sign-ups for its internet and mobile services as clients move to bundled offers.

The Madrid-based company, which joined Spain's blue chip IBEX 35 index last week, reported a 5 percent rise year-on-year in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to 41.1 million euros for the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)